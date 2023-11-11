HamberMenu
Redevelopment underway at major water bodies in Tiruchi

November 11, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
A view of Kottapattu tank situated on Tiruchi - Pudukottai national highway near the airport.

A view of Kottapattu tank situated on Tiruchi - Pudukottai national highway near the airport. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Work on converting Kottapattu Periyakulam on Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway and Thamaraikulam in Kattur into a recreational zone is expected to be completed within a month.

Kottapattu Periyakulam, situated near the International Airport, was chosen as a model tank to develop amenities and replicate it in other water bodies. The redevelopment plan includes pleasure boating service, habitat islands on five scattered locations for waterbirds within the tank and a park with water fountains at a cost of ₹10 crore using the Jal Jeevan Mission funds, as the proposal gives equal weightage for water conservation parameters.

The tank bund abutting the highway was fenced and paved, and seating space and heritage-themed streetlights were installed to encourage residents to use the walking tracks. A mini sewage treatment plant is on the cards to prevent wastewater from polluting the 75-acre water body.

“The waterbody would be strengthened and desilted, after which work on establishing habitat islands within the tank would commence. These amenities will attract people to the tank and promote an attitude to keep the tank pollution-free,” said a senior official.

Kottapattu tank situated on Tiruchi-Pudukottai national highway.

Kottapattu tank situated on Tiruchi-Pudukottai national highway. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The redevelopment work at Thamaraikulam has also made significant progress. The project being carried out at ₹94 lakh will improve the water storage capacity as drains to carry surplus rainwater to the tanks have been facilitated. “Installation of vintage lights on the walking tracks is also progressing well, and work to recharge the tank would begin soon,” he added.

Apart from providing leisure facilities, the civic body will desilt the tanks to augment water storage capacity. Long-term plans have been mooted to prevent pollution in the tanks.

Meanwhile, redevelopment works are underway at the water bodies in Pirattiyur and KK. Nagar. As these tanks are situated at different entry points to the city, officials said that the perception of the city would improve among visitors.

