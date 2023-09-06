Redevelopment of Srirangam railway station begins

September 06, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Srirangam railway station is all set to get a facelift under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Work on redevelopment of the station at an estimated cost of ₹6.18 crore has begun following the award of the contract, the Southern Railway has said.

Srirangam is one of the 15 stations in Tiruchi railway division chosen for redevelopment under the scheme. Thanjavur, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Chidambaram, Karaikal, Mannargudi, Tirupadripuliyur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Vellore Cantonment, Vriddhachalam, Lalgudi and Polur are the other stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official sources, the redevelopment of Srirangam station envisages significant improvement of passenger amenities. The plan includes renovation of the entrance archway, concourse, waiting hall, ticket counters and the VIP lounge. “The platforms will receive significant attention, with the addition of benches, water supply and shelters to ensure a comfortable and pleasant experience for travellers,” an official said.

The facade of the station will undergo a transformation to make it impressive. With the temple town attracting a large number of visitors from various parts of the country and abroad, a “feel good” atmosphere is sought to be created by elevating the overall ambiance of the station, the official said.

A new porch will be constructed and along with the entrance arch they would add elements of grandeur to the façade. The redeveloped station will have a selfie-point. Parking space will be developed and the circulating area with landscaping will add to the aesthetic appeal.

The upgradation would address the needs of persons with disabilities (PWDs) and elders as well-designed ramps are to be provided at the porticos.

LED lights would be used throughout the station building to provide better illumination and reduce consumption of power. “Sustainable practices will be adopted. The redesign and modernisation, along with well-designed passenger amenities, inter-modal integration, will improve the overall travel experience of passengers,” the official said.

Welcoming the initiative, Suresh Venkatachalam, president, Srirangam Nagara Nala Sangam, however, hoped that the project would include the extension of shelter for the full length of the platforms, especially on platform 2. The book/magazine stalls should be restored for the benefit of the travelling public, he said and hoped that the Railways would initiate steps to clear encroachments along the approach roads to the station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.