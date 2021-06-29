Reddipalayam Cement Works achieves 25% alternative fuels utilisation milestone

29 June 2021 18:03 IST

TIRUCHI

The Reddipalayam Cement Works, UltraTech Cement’s integrated unit located in Ariyalur district, has achieved a milestone of meeting one-fourth of its fuel (heat) requirement through utilisation of waste materials sourced from local municipal corporations and industries.

The unit has also successfully reduced carbon dioxide emission by 2,250 tonnes per annum, according to a company press release.

The unit sources municipal waste from 11 local municipal corporations, including Ariyalur, Erode, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Perambalur and Karur and also from cities such as Chennai and Kozikhode. This waste is co-processed in its cement kilns as alternative fuel.

The alternative fuels initiative has cut down the burden on the landfills and helped reduce air and soil pollution in towns and cities. Reddipalayam Cement Works also co-processes plastic waste sourced from the paper industries located in multiple cities in Tamil Nadu including Karur, Tiruchi and Coimbatore. Refuse derived fuel (RDF) from professional organisations and industrial wastes from Tamil Nadu based industries also contribute as alternative fuel for the unit.

The unit was one of the early adopters of the Alternative Fuels and Raw Materials (AFR) technology in the Indian cement industry, starting in 2003. As a result of the investments made to improve usage of alternative fuels, the Reddipalayam Cement Works has achieved a consistent thermal substitution rate (TSR) of more than 25% for the current calendar on a year to date (YTD) basis.

The company is working to reduce the consumption of primary materials in its manufacturing process through various innovations and recycling waste and by-products from other industries for use as alternative resources. This helps the company to lower its dependence on fossil fuels and natural raw materials in cement manufacturing as part of its long-term objective to decarbonise its operations. In financial year 2020, UltraTech replaced 17.2% of its raw material requirement for cement manufacturing and 3.7% of its thermal energy needs with alternative resources, the release said.