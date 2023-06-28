June 28, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A start-up venture to support research and development activities in red sea algae farming and trading was inaugurated at Kumbakonam recently.

The “Global Red Sea Algae Research Foundation” has agriculture scientists, marine ecologists and biotechnologists, herbal research experts and entrepreneurs on its management committee. The principal coordinator of the foundation, Salai. Maruthamalai Murugan said that the foundation would support the entrepreneurs, researchers and thousands of farmers involved in red sea algae farming and trading.

The red sea algae is used in the production of agricultural inputs and food products and the Central government had allocated ₹100 crore for algal cultivation. As the yield and quality of red marine algae grown along the east coast had declined, the foundation would extend its support to the farmers, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Integrated Ecosystems Management Specialist and UN Food and Agriculture Organization consultant, Deiva Oswin Stanley said there was huge potential in the global market for red marine algae grown in Indian waters. The global red sea algae, an important natural ingredient in everyday food products, cosmetic products, agricultural inputs, and pharmaceuticals, enjoy a multi-billion dollar market, he said further.

Mayiladuthurai MP, S. Ramalingam, Kumbakonam MLA, K. Anbalagan and others participated in the inaugural function held on June 26.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.