Red eared slider turtles seized at Tiruchi airport

TIRUCHI

Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized around 4,500 red eared slider turtles from three incoming passengers at the international airport here on Saturday.

The three passengers arrived here by the morning Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 131 when they were intercepted by the DRI team acting on information, said sources. The passengers had come from Bangkok.

The turtles were smuggled in 30 boxes, said the sources adding that the DRI team informed the Forest Department immediately. A team from the Forest Department went to the airport and inspected the boxes and ascertained the species.

The trio were detained for detailed questioning by the DRI officers at the airport. A senior Forest Department official here said since the red eared slider turtles were exotic species it would be sent back to the foreign destination from where it was smuggled.

This is the second seizure of red eared slider turtles at the international airport here in the recent past. The DRI had seized over 2,700 red eared slider turtles smuggled by an incoming passenger at the airport in the last week of November.