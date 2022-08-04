Red alert sounded along Cauvery and Kollidam rivers

As the discharge of surplus water into the Cauvery from Mettur Reservoir crossed two lakh cusecs on Thursday, a red alert was sounded along the course of the river as well as the Kollidam here.

According to sources in the Water Resources Department (WRD), the Upper Anicut at Mukkombu recorded 70,000 cusecs of water on Wednesday evening and rapidly rose to one lakh cusecs at 8 pm. It went up further to 1.40 lakh cusecs at 5 p,m. on Thursday. While 50,000 cusecs of water was let into the Cauvery from Mukkombu, more than 90,000 cusecs was discharged into the Kollidam.

The heavy inflow led to a steep rise in the water level in the Cauvery. The overflowing water from the southern bank of the river entered Kambarasampettai and Thiruparaithurai, situated nearby. On information, the revenue and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the villages and instructed the residents to move to safer areas. Sixty-four residents, including 34 inmates of an old age home at Kambarasampettai, were evacuated to safety.

A notice warning motorists and animal grazers against using Kallanai Road in Uthamarseeli village in Tiruchi on Thursday.. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Traffic between Thiruvanaikoil and Kallanai along the northern bank of the Cauvery was disrupted due to the flow of water on a causeway at Uthamarseeli. The flow of knee-deep water on the causeway for 150 metres forced the authorities to close the road to traffic temporarily.

A submerged banana plantation at Uthamarseeli village in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Similarly, the water flowing from the Cauvery is said to have inundated the standing banana crop raised on about 200 acres in Uthamarseeli, Panayapuram and Kilikoodu. The Brindavan Vidyalaya on Kallanai road was instructed to close down temporarily as a precautionary measure.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, along with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, visited Uthamarseeli and other vulnerable spots of water inundation and breach. They also visited Mukkombu to learn first-hand the water discharge management of the WRD.

On the instruction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Sandeep Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary, WRD, visited Mukkombu on Thursday evening to take stock of the flood situation. He enquired with the WRD officials on the steps to be taken in view of the projection of a flow beyond 2.5 lakh cusecs in the Cauvery.

“We expect more than 2 lakh cusecs of water in the upper reach of the Cauvery from Mukkombu on Thursday night or Friday morning. We have put in place a solid system on discharge of water. There is no cause for concern,” said Mr. Kumar.

The Cauvery flows to the brim at Amma Mandapam at Srirangam in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The downstream of the Cauvery from Mukkombu could handle a maximum of 1.87 lakh cusecs. It had recorded a maximum flow of 1.67 lakh cusecs in 1977. Depending upon the situation, the flow in the river would be increased to 70,000 cusecs. The inter-departmental group was updated on the flood situation and flow of water every 30 minutes. The situation was being monitored closely, he added.