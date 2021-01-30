Women constable recruits pass out

The ceremonial passing out parade was held on the RPSF 5th Battalion premises.

A batch of 295 women constable recruits of the Railway Protection Force completed their seven-month training and passed out of Subsidiary Training Centre, Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) 5th Battalion here on Saturday.

The ceremonial passing out parade was held on the RPSF 5th Battalion premises. Southern Railway General Manager, John Thomas, presented medals and certificates of merit to the best recruits. Inspector General-cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner, RPF, SR Birendra Kumar was present.

The recruits were part of the 3,000 recruited across the country to ensure better security of women passengers and children travelling in trains. Although the training commenced in late November 2019, it was suspended for over three months from March 2020 due to the lockdown. The recruits were from various States including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The training resumed from mid-July 2020. The training included various aspects of policing including railways working system, security on railways, crime on railways, law, forensic science and disaster management. The recruits were oriented to various provisions of Railway Act, Railway Property Unlawful Possession Act, among other Acts. They are trained in bomb disposal, fire fighting and mob dispersal. They underwent training in handling various types of arms including advanced weapons, a press release said.