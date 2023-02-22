‘Recruitment of Agniveers to be carried out in two phases’

February 22, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Army Recruiting Office, Tiruchi, has begun the process of recruitment of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme for enrolment in the Indian Army for the recruiting year 2023-24.

Colonel Deepak Kumar, Director Recruiting, Army Recruiting Office, Tiruchi, told reporters here on Wednesday that the recruitment of Agniveers would be carried out in two phases: phase-I being the Online Computer Based Written Examination and phase-II being the recruitment rally.

Candidates from Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts falling under the jurisdiction of the Army Recruiting Office, Tiruchi, could apply. The online registration for the recruitment of Agniveers had already commenced and it would go on till March 15.

The selection of candidates was for the categories Agniveer General Duty (All Arms), Agniveer Technical (All Arms), Agniveer Clerk / Storekeeper Technical (All Arms), Agniveer Tradesman (All Arms) and Agniveer Tradesman (Syce, Housekeeper and Messkeeper) (All Arms) . The age limit for the candidates was 17.5 years to 21 years., Colonel Deepak Kumar added.

In stage I, he said that all candidates who had registered and applied online on the joinindianarmy.nic.in website would undergo a common entrance exam. The online exam would be conducted at 176 locations across the country. Out of ₹ 500 per candidate, the Army would bear 50 % of the fee.

The admit cards to appear in the online exam would be available on the Join India Army website 10 to 14 days prior to the commencement of the examination. Intimation would be sent to candidates’ mobile phones through SMS and also on their registered email Ids.

Based on the performance of the candidates in the online exam, the shortlisted candidates would be called for the recruitment rally at the location decided by the Army Recruiting Office. During the recruitment rally, the candidates will undergo physical fitness tests and physical measurement tests. The selected candidates will undergo a medical test at the rally location in stage III.

Colonel Deepak Kumar said a helpdesk had been established to clarify doubts of the candidates. The details of these were available on the Join Indian Army website. The final merit list will be based on the online exam result and physical test marks. Agniveers would be enrolled in the Indian Army for a period of four years.