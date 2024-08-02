GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Recreational facilities to be provided at Sivaganga Park after getting ASI approval, says Thanjavur Mayor

The park, which is in the vicinity of the Big Temple, a world heritage site, is being renovated at a cost of ₹7 crore under the Smart City Programme of the Centre

Published - August 02, 2024 06:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Recreational facilities will be added at the Sivaganga Park after getting the consent of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Thanjavur Mayor S. Ramanathan said here on Friday.

The Mayor told presspersons that the park was being renovated at a cost of ₹7 crore and would be thrown open to public on August 8 by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Stating that the entry fee would be affordable to all visitors, Mr. Ramanathan said that a children’s play area and a swimming pool would be created. About the bird and deer enclosures, which were razed down as part of the renovation work, he said more features would be added to the park after getting the consent of the Archaeological Survey of India since the park was in the vicinity of the Big Temple, a world heritage site.

According to official sources, the park was closed in April 2019 to facilitate the renovation work under the Smart City Programme of the Centre.

The park was built during the colonial period on 18 acres of land, including a 10-acre temple tank, within the ramparts of the Big Temple and later on separate enclosures for birds and deer were added. The park served as a recreational site not only to the local population but also to tourists with the boat ride being the star attraction, sources added.

