Recreating offline audience experience

TEDxNITTrichy has recreated its trademark offline audience experience through ‘Fractals 2021’, the first-ever virtual edition at National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi.

Starting off with an open quiz in commemoration of World Heritage Day, the recent event spanning four hours was replete with audience activities.

Ajit Padmanabh, CEO of WhoVR, spoke about reigniting interest in heritage using the power of cutting-edge tech with his own VR-enabled tours of temples as well as a virtual music concert.

Prasanna Agoram, cricket analyst, spoke about the importance of data in sport, chronicling his journey from humble beginnings to Team Proteas and beyond.

Both engaged in a robust question and answer session with an enthusiastic audience.

A short icebreaker activity allowed the diverse audience to get to know each other as they progressed through the event.

The next speaker, Umesh Malhotra, co-founder of Hippocampus, spoke about how tailored learning solutions for children could bring about an educational revolution.

Vimal Chandran, visual artist, spoke about the effective power of art, especially in the digital age, while demonstrating some of his hard-hitting commentary presented through art.

Speakers from the Goa-based Edible Archives threw light on conscientious, community-driven businesses in the context of restaurants. The final speaker, Arivarasu Kalainesan, also known as Arivu, of Enjoy Enjaami fame, appealed to the audience to understand the power of art in bringing about social change.

Addressing the valedictory session, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said there was a need for such community events in trying times.