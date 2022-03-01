Recovered mobile phones returned to owners
Sixty missing mobile phones, which were recovered by the Cyber Crime Unit of the Pudukottai District Police, were handed over to their respective owners by Superintendent of Police Nisha Parthiban at the District Police Office here on Tuesday. The SP appreciated the Cyber Crime Unit personnel for tracing the missing phones acting on cases booked at various police stations, a police press release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.