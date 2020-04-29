95-year-old woman recovers in Karur

A 95-year-old female patient of Dindigul, who had tested positive for the virus, was discharged after treatment from the Karur Government Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday.

She was admitted to the hospital on April 18 after the swab test taken at the Government Hospital in Thadikombu in Dindigul district turned positive for the virus. An asymptomatic patient, she had initially refused to be admitted to the hospital as she did not want to leave her grandchildren. It was only after the intervention of a senior official of the Health Department in Chennai and the Dindigul Collector, she agreed to be admitted to the hospital.

As a special case, her 64-year-old son, who tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, was allowed to take care of her all through the 14-day admission in the isolation ward at the KGMCH. Since the patient was under the high risk category, doctors paid special attention to her.

When the wheel-chaired patient emerged out of the hospital on Wednesday, the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff lined up to send her off. The visibly relieved doctors wished her good luck.

“I received an excellent care and treatment at the hospital. I feel immensely happy to be back at my home to see my children and grandchildren,” the patient told The Hindu over phone after reaching her home in Dindigul.

Her son said that it was a tough time to be in the isolation ward. But, she had recovered well with the support and prayer of all.

Rosy Vennila, Dean, KGMCH, said that the complete recovery of her was definitely a morale booster for those who treated her. Inspite of her age, she responded well to the medical personnel whenever they treated her. The patient was among 5 patients discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, seven persons who had tested positive for the virus were discharged from government medical college hospitals in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur on Wednesday.

One of the patient discharged from Thanjavur Medical College Hospital was from Kumbakonam, the other belonged to Papanasam. With the discharge of the two persons, the total number of persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 virus infection at the TMC hospital dropped to 20, official sources said.

Five persons, including four from Nagapattinam district, were discharged from the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital. The patients were advised to remain in self isolation at their houses for the next 14 days.