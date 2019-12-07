Records destroyed in mysterious fire

THANJAVUR

The Kumbakonam east police are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at the office of the Village Administrative Officer at Melakottaiyur on Friday night.

According to police, the VAO office premises at Melakottaiyur was shared by the Melakottaiyur VAO, Asarudheen, and Nagakudi VAO, Balamurali, since the VAO office building at Nagakudi was in a dilapidated condition.

On Friday night the villagers noticed smoke emanating from the VAO office and alerted the Fire and Rescue Service personnel and the police. The fire was put out quickly by the fire service personnel.

Subsequently, the Kumbakonam east police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Asarudheen since some of the documents were found gutted in the fire.