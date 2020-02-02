Recording Sangam works in Tamizhi

In a novel attempt, students of Bharani Park Group of Institutions wrote all books of Sangam literature in Tamizhi (Tamil literature) script in a record time of 24.55 minutes here on Saturday.

As many 4,500 students and teachers of Bharani Park Matriculation School, Bharani Vidyalaya and Bharani Park B.Ed College participated in the initiative, which is aimed at popularising Tamizhi script.

The students, who were given two to five stances of Sangam literature books such as Pathinenkeezhkanakku and Pathinenmelkanakku, completed the task within the stipulated time. Ettuthogai, Pathupattu, Agananuru, Purananuru, Kalithogai, Thirukkural, Nanmanikadigai, Elathi and Iniyavai Narpathu were among those written in Tamizhi.

Though it was expected that it would take about an hour to complete the record, they took just less than half an hour to write the ancient Tamil books in Tamizhi. Out of 5,500 students of the institutions, 4,500 students, who learnt Tamizhi, were involved in it.

C. Ramasubramanian, Senior Principal, Bharani Park Group of Institutions, said the work