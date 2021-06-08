Record online classes, IG tells school heads

TIRUCHI

08 June 2021

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, V. Balakrishnan has asked school heads and principals to record online classes conducted for students as per a direction of the State government and examine the video footage by involving Parent-Teacher Associations.

At an online meeting with heads of around 255 schools in central zone on Monday, Mr. Balakrishnan asked them to strictly adhere to the government’s guidelines while conducting online classes and advised them to ensure the safety of students.

The meeting was organised in the wake of complaints that some teachers were sexually harassing students while conducting online classes and to ensure that such acts did not take place in the zone, a police press release here said.

It was emphasised during the meeting that school authorities should fully record online classes and maintain the video footage. They and a couple of members of the Parent-Teacher Association should examine the footage.

It was also conveyed to the school heads to share the phone numbers of police to students to enable them lodge complaints pertaining to sexual harassment. Such complaints would be duly inquired and a case would be booked against teachers found indulging in such acts under the POCSO Act. Stern action would also be initiated against them.

The school heads should also ensure that teachers taking online classes conducted themselves in a dignified manner and students attended them without any fear or hesitation.

Instructions were given to police officers dealing with crime against women and children to coordinate with school authorities and take steps to ensure the safety of students attending online classes.