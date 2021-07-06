Record enrolment at Sendurai school, thanks to teachers, local youth

ARIYALUR

06 July 2021 18:05 IST

Teachers and youth of Kuzhumur in Sendurai block in the district have joined hands to urge parents to enrol their children in the local Panchayat Union Primary School. The school, which had minimal admissions until last year, has tripled its enrolment this time, thanks to their efforts.

Speaking to The Hindu, Block Education Officer Mathalai Raj said the school had only up to 20 children enrolling each year, but this time the number had gone up to 64.

Advertising

Advertising

The two teachers in the school and local youth who studied there lent a hand in promoting the importance of education. “The school, constructed in 1935, has seen many young children grow up into responsible adults. Over the years, it has lost importance and has seen only about 20 children a year. We have made a choice to change that," he said.

A. Ramadoss, a teacher at the school, has been credited for the change.

“He has spent time going from home to home to raise awareness among parents. He printed leaflets and went door-to-door to create awareness and the youth joined him,” Mr. Raj recalled.

The school was under the threat of shutting down a few years ago. “It is a small building and had very few students. However, due to the efforts of the teachers, the condition has improved,” Mr. Raj pointed out.

This year alone, the school saw thrice the number of enrolments. “We hope this streak continues. I have been asked to send a report on the increase in admissions and how we did it. Hope we can emulate the model elsewhere," he added.