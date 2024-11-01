Reconstruction of overbridge on Fort Station Road gains momentum

Work on rebuilding the overbridge on Fort Station Road in the city has gained momentum.

The road connecting Salai Road with the Main Guard Gate has been one of the important roads for so long. While the Southern Railway controls the overbridge on the Fort Station Road, the Tiruchi Corporation takes care of the approach roads connecting the overbridge from eastern and western arms. Since the old bridge was more than 150 years old, the officials of the Corporation and the Southern Railway jointly decided to rebuild the bridge and the approach roads.

As per the agreement, the Corporation will build the approach roads by rebuilding the retaining walls from the Salai Road end to the Main Guard Gate end at a cost of ₹34.10 crore. The portion of the bridge above the railway line will be widened and reconstructed by the Southern Railway.

The construction work was supposed to have started in November 2023. However, it faced obstacles because of the delay in the demolition of the old bridge and relocation of electric poles construction. The traffic was subsequently closed on the section. A team of workers have been engaged in building the retaining walls and reforming the approach roads. Though the rain and festivals had slowed down the work, it is said that the progress was on the expected lines.

A senior official of the Corporation said that about 35% of the work had been completed. Work might go slow for a few weeks because of the rainy season. Once the season was over, it would go on in full swing.

The official added that the portion of building overbridge was expected to begin in a few months as the Southern Railway had floated tenders for it. After the award of the contract, both the overbridge and approach road work would go on simultaneously. A final shape of the project might be attained in April or May.

The width of new approach roads would be widened to 15.6 metres from 9 metres. The service road would be 7 metres wide. The new overbridge will get four lanes with a median. Pedestrian platforms would come up on either side of the bridge.