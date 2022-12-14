Reconstruction of flood escape structure begins at Oosipalam

December 14, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has begun the work on reconstruction of the Flood Escape structure between the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers at Oosipalam near Melur in Srirangam.

The existing structure, which was constructed in 1837 along with the construction of the old Kollidam barrage, acts as a tool to prevent flood in Srirangam whenever the Cauvery river is in spate. The water automatically spills over along the structure at Oosipalam when the Cauvery carries more than 50,000 cusecs and excess water flows into the Kollidam river, which runs parallel to the Cauvery from the Mokkumbu (Upper Anicut) for several kilo meters.

Since the flood escape structure became weak, the WRD included the component of reconstruction of in the project for construction of a new barrage across the Kollidam river in Mukkombu. While almost all works of the new barrage had already been completed, the WRD is yet to complete a few components including the reconstruction of the flood escape structure. It was said that heavy discharge of water into the Cauvery and the Kollidam rivers in recent weeks delayed the works. With the chances of flood in the rivers ruled out, the flood escape structure work has gained momentum.

The structure that looks like a bridge will be 130 metres long and 5.35 metres wide. It will have 10 vents. It is constructed with a carriageway for movement of vehicles.

A senior official of the WRD told The Hindu that it was an important structure to ease the pressure on the bund of the Cauvery river near Srirangam when it was in spate. It is located about 4 km downstream of the Cauvery and the Kollidam from Mukkombu and about 2.5 km from Melur. The original structure was designed about 200 years ago to safeguard Srirangam, an island between the Cauvery and the Kollidam rivers in Tiruchi.

The usage of the flood escape structure had been felt on various occasions. It was being reconstructed with the aim of safeguarding the Cauvery river bund along Melur and Srirangam. The WRD plans to complete the work within a month.