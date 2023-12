December 13, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Tiruchi-based neurologist M.A. Aleem has been elected as a Fellow of American Academy of Neurology (FAAN) 2024.

Mr. Aleem was the former Vice-Principal and Head of the Department of Neurology at KAPV Government Medical College in Tiruchi. He is working as a Professor of Neurology at Dhanalakshami Srinivasan Medical college and as consultant at ABC Hospital, Tiruchi.

