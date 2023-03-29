ADVERTISEMENT

Recognise Unique Disability Identity Card as valid document, State government told

March 29, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has exhorted the State government to recognise the Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) as a valid document/certificate to help persons with disabilities avail the benefits extended to them through various schemes, particularly the concessional fare for traveling in State transport corporation buses.

In a communication to the government, the Central Government Secretary, DEPD (Divyangjan), Rajesh Agarwal said the Department had received a large number of representations/grievances from persons with disabilities (PwDs) that the UDID was not considered as a valid document for travel with fare concession in the transport buses operated in the State of Tamil Nadu.

Pointing out that in the exercise of Rule 18(5) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2017, the Central Government had declared that January 1, 2021, as the date from which the certificate of disability would be generated only on UDID portal, he urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that UDID cards were recognised and acknowledged by the concerned staff at the public interface as well as at the online booking systems for divyangjans availing the travel concession benefits extended by the State government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Production of UDID cards eliminated the hassle of carrying original certificates of disabilities and photocopies of the same by a PwD while traveling in a public transport corporation bus, according to Sundara Vimalanathan of Swamimalai, Thanjavur district, a social worker and a PwD.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US