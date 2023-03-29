Recognise Unique Disability Identity Card as valid document, State government told

March 29, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has exhorted the State government to recognise the Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) as a valid document/certificate to help persons with disabilities avail the benefits extended to them through various schemes, particularly the concessional fare for traveling in State transport corporation buses.

In a communication to the government, the Central Government Secretary, DEPD (Divyangjan), Rajesh Agarwal said the Department had received a large number of representations/grievances from persons with disabilities (PwDs) that the UDID was not considered as a valid document for travel with fare concession in the transport buses operated in the State of Tamil Nadu.

Pointing out that in the exercise of Rule 18(5) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2017, the Central Government had declared that January 1, 2021, as the date from which the certificate of disability would be generated only on UDID portal, he urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that UDID cards were recognised and acknowledged by the concerned staff at the public interface as well as at the online booking systems for divyangjans availing the travel concession benefits extended by the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Production of UDID cards eliminated the hassle of carrying original certificates of disabilities and photocopies of the same by a PwD while traveling in a public transport corporation bus, according to Sundara Vimalanathan of Swamimalai, Thanjavur district, a social worker and a PwD.