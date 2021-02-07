Tiruchirapalli

Reception hall opened at Fort police station

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan inaugurates the CCTV monitoring system in Fort police station complex at Tiruchi on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan on Sunday opened a newly constructed reception room for public constructed at the Fort police station complex here. Mr. Loganathan also opened a CCTV monitoring room besides the office of the Inspector on the occasion.

A police press release said the reception room has been provided with chairs for the general public who come to the Fort police station with complaints. The CCTV monitoring room equipped with monitors is connected to 112 cameras put up at various key spots in Fort police station limits for round-the-clock surveillance.

Mr. Loganathan distributed writing materials and books to 15 government school students to help them in their education. Senior police personnel were present on the occasion.

