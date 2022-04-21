Recently transferred government school teachers feel stranded without March salary 

TIRUCHI Over 1,500 teachers of government high and higher secondary schools who were issued transfer orders after the counselling process last month are reportedly yet to get their salaries for March, apparently due to the delay on the part of the School Education Department to update pay details in the IFHRMS (Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System) portal.

Teacher associations blame the situation on a communication gap within the department. On their part, chief educational officers are learnt to have insisted on issual of a government order on the transfer of teachers in the counselling conducted on March 14, to update the pay particulars in the IFHRMS portal.

Representatives of teachers' associations say they have been trying hard to get the issue addressed through the office of the Commissioner of School Education, and that their grievance has not yet been conveyed effectively to the officials concerned.

Since there was substantial deduction in the February salary towards Income Tax, the transferred teachers are feeling the pinch heavily due to cash flow scarcity. The undue delay in salary disbursal has caused mental agony to the transferred teachers, S. R. Senthil Kumar, District Secretary of Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers' Association, said.

In the past, problems like this used to be rectified through the office of the Director of School Education. Since the post was traditionally held by a non-cadre official who rose through the ranks working at various levels of the department, the response used to be quick.

But, after the powers of the Director was transferred to the Commissioner of School Education, an official of Indian Administrative Service, there has been a communication gap, Mr. Senthil Kumar claimed.

Representatives of the associations say the decision to confer vital administrative powers with the office of the Commissioner of School Education, though taken with the intent to curb scope for corruption, has not worked well. It was a tall order to expect officials in IAS cadre to have an experiential knowledge of the school system, and to come out with practical solutions, Mr. Senthil Kumar explained.

The teacher associations have been expressing disappointment over the government's decision saying it was taken without collaborative consultation between school teachers, headteachers and school education administrators.