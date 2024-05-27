ADVERTISEMENT

Recent rain likely to affect 200 hectares of gingelly

Published - May 27, 2024 04:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Recent untimely rain has affected over 200 hectares of gingelly cultivation at Lalgudi taluk in Tiruchi district.

Over six villages, including Adhikudi, Nagar, Sirumaruthur, Kila Perungavaur and Tirumangalam, in Lalgudi have received heavy rain, and due to the largely clay soil the yield is likely to be affected.

“All my four acres of gingelly are completely gone now. For one acre, we spend ₹25,000. Due to the untimely rain, I am now surrounded by debts,” said T. Senthil, a gingelly farmer from Athikudi village.

Mr. Senthil added that none of the farmers who planted gingelly in his village could harvest the crop due to rain.

Sources from the Agriculture department said a survey of affected areas had been carried out with the help of local VAOs and a report had been submitted to the district administration.

In Lalgudi, gingelly has been raised on a total of 1,248 hectares this year.

