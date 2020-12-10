Rebirth for two lakes after 11 years, thanks to a youth group

A youth group of Perali village in Perambalur district have revived two lakes in the village which had remained unattended for 11 years. The youth, who claim they learned how to swim in the lakes worked for six years to see the lakes fill up.

The work began six years ago with the support of the then Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, who took the first step to recharge the two lakes, said T. Nallappan of Pudhiya Payanam, who took up the works. “He helped trace the path of a canal, flowing along Eraiyur Road that connects the lakes. Since then, we have been cleaning up weeds, ‘Seemai Karuvelam’ trees and large rocks so that water may flow to the lakes,” he said.

The two lakes- each at least 10 acres, did not just add beauty to the landscape but were also primary sources of water for the residents. “There is a drinking water tank which the people could access, and the water would recharge borewells and irrigation wells. The lake was a drinking water source for cattle and sheep, which is a predominant means of livelihood in the region,” Nallappan said. Paddy farmers who were dependent upon this water were forced to cultivate maize and pulses but this year, they hope to sow paddy again.

When the lakes dried up, farmers, shepherds and cowherds would drive far and wide in search of water. Now, however, they have been able to save on various invisible costs including diesel.

While the work has not been easy, especially due to opposition from some villagers, the people have learned the importance of waterbodies now, Nallappan said. “People who would threaten to beat us up now come to help us with a spade in hand,” he said, smiling. The people of Perali, in an attempt to ensure that the canal feeding the lakes keep flowing, have built bridges to cross over to their farms. “Earlier they would dump sandbags and use it as a bridge, but now there is awareness,” Nallappan said.

The six-year-long effort was funded by the youth group, the people of the village, and their family members who have settled abroad over the recent years. “The people and the authorities need to know that lakes need to desilted as they are the best sources of water for villages like ours. Through them, groundwater, borewells and irrigation tanks are recharged. The authorities must ensure that the lakes are cleaned up before monsoons set in and not during the monsoon,” said S. Ragavan of Pudhiya Payanam, a NGO.