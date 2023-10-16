Reauction of shops triggers heated exchanges

October 16, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The urgent meeting of the Thanjavur Corporation Council convened on Monday to consider reauction of shops held on September 21 culminated quickly following heated exchanges between the councillors and the administrators.

The meeting was convened to consider and approve the reauction of shops at Sarefoji Market, Old Bus Stand, New Bus Stand and at the new commercial complex built at erstwhile Thiruvaiyaru Bus Stand.

Participating in the meeting, the councillors cutting across the party questioned why the elected council was kept in dark about the outcome of reauction held in May, June, July and August this year.

They also questioned the rationale behind the steep reduction in the rent quoted by the bidders for the surrendered shops.

Responding to their query, Mayor S. Ramanathan said that some of the shops that were taken on higher rent earlier fetched lesser rent this time. For instance, a shop taken for ₹ 10,500 earlier received a bid of ₹ 8,500 during the reauction, he added.

Commissioner R.Maheswari said that the reauction called for by the civic body in May, June, July and August did not receive responses from the traders and bidders. However, the reauction held on September 21 received new bids and higher rates among them had been considered and sought the consent of the council.

However, as the deliberations between the civic body administrators and the elected members continued, the Mayor declared that the resolutions placed for the council’s consent had been passed unanimously and wound up the meeting.

