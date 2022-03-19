Real estate rates go up at Panchapur, but no improvement in registration

Though the rates of land and vacant sites in and around Panchapur on the outskirts of Tiruchi-Madurai highway, where the Tiruchi City Corporation plans to build an integrated bus terminus, have witnessed a manifold increase over the few months, there is still no sign of any significant increase in registration of new properties.

Speculation was rife in real estate circles that land prices on the highway would shoot up if the DMK was voted back to power as it would construct an integrated bus terminus at Panchapur. The land rates began to rise after the visit of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru to Panchapur upon assuming office in May. They went up further after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation for the new bus terminus.

In addition to on-road sites, the rates of agricultural lands in Panchapur, Manikandam, Sengurichi, Kallikudi, Mekkudi and others too went up drastically. According to industry sources, vacant lands on Tiruchi-Madurai highway up to Fathima Nagar from Panchapur, which were sold for ₹10 lakh an acre before 2019, are now quoted anywhere between ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore per acre. Similarly, agricultural lands located close to Panchapur, which were sold for ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh, are quoted between ₹4 crore and ₹5 crore.

As expected, real estate promoters, agents, hoteliers and politicians from various parts of Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Chennai and Coimbatore made frequent visits to Panchapur, where the Tiruchi Corporation has earmarked about 105 acres of its own land for the bus terminus proposal.

But, according to sources in the Department of Registration in Tiruchi, the visits, discussions and one to one sitting with the land owners do not seems to have translated into substantial business so far. Unrealistic rates of lands and vacant sites, lack of sufficient private land holdings near the proposed terminus site, availability of a large tracts of poromboke lands and tanks have brought down the interest of potential buyers. Speculations over a few environmentalists moving the court against the validity and the efficiency of soil test and clearances is also said to have diminished buyers’ interest on making huge investments.

Real estate operators say that except a few acres of lands, there is hardly any private land holdings for three km on frontage from the proposed terminus site at Panchapur on Tiruchi-Madurai highway. There is a big tank just opposite to the terminus site. Private lands are available only at interior places.

“The poromboke land, water bodies and the Tiruchi Corporation lands account for a large area, much more than private land holdings in and around Panchapur. The unsuitable location of private sites and unrealistic rates keep the buyers away from investing. Enquiries have not transformed into business so far,” said S. Ramesh, a real estate promoter in K.K. Nagar.