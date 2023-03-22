ADVERTISEMENT

Real estate promoter held for providing forged documents in Tiruchi

March 22, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan

The City Crime Branch of Tiruchi Police arrested a 48-year-old real estate promoter on Wednesday on the charges of cheating a woman to the tune of ₹82 lakh.

According to the police, P. Kavitha, 57, a native of K.K. Nagar in the city, paid ₹82 lakh to C. Daniel Julius Raj, 48, who also hails from the same area, to purchase a piece of land. The incident happened in 2021 and Daniel gave her forged land documents and got the money. Upon knowing this, she lodged a complaint against him in the City Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, Daniel went absconding for two years. Based on a tip-off that he was in Tiruchi, the City Crime Branch traced his whereabouts and arrested him at K.K. Nagar on Wednesday.

