ADVERTISEMENT

Real estate developer murdered in Karur

Published - September 03, 2024 09:41 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old real estate developer of Aniyapuram was murdered on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police gave the name of the victim as V. Kasinathan and suspected that previous enmity between him and the killers could be the motive for murder.

According to sources, G. Rasu alias Rajendran, 53, his son Guruprasath, and M. Madhumohan of Viswanathapuram waylaid Kasinathan near M.R.V. Garden when he was riding a motorcycle and attacked him with a knife. Kasinathan died on the spot.

The Karur town police sent the body to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US