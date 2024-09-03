Real estate developer murdered in Karur

A 60-year-old real estate developer of Aniyapuram was murdered on Monday.

The police gave the name of the victim as V. Kasinathan and suspected that previous enmity between him and the killers could be the motive for murder.

According to sources, G. Rasu alias Rajendran, 53, his son Guruprasath, and M. Madhumohan of Viswanathapuram waylaid Kasinathan near M.R.V. Garden when he was riding a motorcycle and attacked him with a knife. Kasinathan died on the spot.

The Karur town police sent the body to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.