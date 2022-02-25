Ready to airlift stranded students from war-hit Ukraine: Union Minister

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy on Friday said that India was ready to airlift any number of its students stranded in war-hit Ukraine to New Delhi by operating flights from Romania. Due to the closure of all airports in Ukraine, the students were being taken to Romania and other nearby countries in batches by road from where they would be airlifted to New Delhi, Mr. Kishan Reddy told reporters at the Tiruchi international airport on his way to Thanjavur district for a temple visit. Mr. Kishan Reddy said India had discussed this issue with Russia, Ukraine and other nearby countries. The students had been told to reach the Ukraine border carrying along with them the Indian flag, necessary papers and their original passport, he said, adding that the students could enter Romania without visas as per an agreement with that country.

There were a number of flights from Romania and the Indian government was ready to airlift any number of stranded students free of cost to New Delhi, Mr. Kishan Reddy said. An experienced officer from the External Affairs Ministry who had dealt with such crisis had been sent to Ukraine to deal with this issue, he further said.