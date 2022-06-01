Reading marathon launched under Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme

Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday launched a ‘reading marathon’ in Corporation Middle School at Bhagavathipuram in Tiruverumbur.

As a part of Illam Thedi Kalvi Thittam, a reading marathon in association with Google was initiated to boost and assess students’ reading abilities. The marathon will go on till June 12.

In Tamil Nadu, according to Mr. Poyyamozhi, around 1.81 lakh volunteers and 33 lakh students will participate, while in Tiruchi around 6,110 volunteers and 1.2 lakh students will take part in the reading marathon.

Volunteers can use Google's Read-Along app, which was created to address the gap in reading abilities among government school students. Students can also download it and use it on their parents' mobile to practise effective reading.

Collector S. Sivarasu, Chief Education Officer R. Balamurali, teachers, volunteers and students of Illam Thedi Kalvi Thittam took part in the event.