Reading awareness for prison inmates

November 19, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Event held at Special Prison for Women in Tiruchi to mark 55th National Library Week

The Hindu Bureau

A programme to explain the benefits of reading and orientation for exercises to improve mental health was hosted at the Special Prison for Women in Tiruchi by the District Central Library, its Readers’ Forum and the Varaganeri Branch Library on Saturday.

Held as part of the 55th National Library Week celebrations, the event encouraged inmates to utilise the in-house library and cultivate the habit of reading.

It was presided over by V Rukmani Priyadarshini, Superintendent, Special Prison for Women, who spoke about the books that had changed her life in her address to the gathering.

Mental health expert Malathi Ramanathan suggested exercises to relieve stress.

District Library Officer A.P. Sivakumar and Varaganeri Readers’ Forum head Pon. Gunaseelan also spoke.

