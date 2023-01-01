Reader’s Mail

January 01, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST

Establish proper bus shelter

A bus stop close to the Tiruchi district court complex handles a large volume of passengers from dawn to dusk every day. In the absence of a proper bus shelter, the wait for passengers in the open gets agonising under a scorching sun or when it rains. The authorities concerned ought to take steps to address this issue

M. Sainithii,

Cantonment

Revive train stoppage

The closure of Mariammankoil railway station situated eight km away from Thanjavur in Thanjavur- Thiruvarur railway route since 2017 purportedly due to loss of revenue causes immense hardhship to a large number of devotees visiting the famous Punnai Nallur Mariammankoil every day. People belonging to several villages in the surrounding areas are also affected. The railway station has been left uncared, and has become an asylum for anti-social elements. Repeated appeals from the people to reopen the closed railway station have not been addressed.

R. Pichumani,

Thippirajapuram

Revive stagnant work

Work on underground drainage project and rectification of damaged roads in Srinivasa Nagar South have been stagnant for the last few months. The half-finished works have made life miserable for residents. The traffic congestion on the Vayalur Main Road only makes things worse.

V. Sundararaju,

Srinivasa Nagar South

Curb spitting habit

Spitting in public places has to be curbed with stern measures as it causes public health risk. The onus is on the people to desist from indulging in the unhygienic behaviour, in order to safeguard the community from dangerous illnesses that spread through germs.

T. Arivukkarasu

Tiruchi

Damaged road

Pidarikulam road near bus stand in Kumbakonam has been in a bad shape for a long time. The road is unsuitable even for cycling. Commercial establishments are located along the road that is also a route for mofussil buses. Damaged speed-breakers only add to the discomfort of motorists.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram

Monkey menace

Monkey menace in Thanjavur Medical College Hospital poses threat to the safety of patients, warranting immediate attention of the local authorities. Patients expect the district administration to implement with all seriousness a measure it had initiated two years ago for capture of the monkeys and their release elsewhere by the Forest Department.

S. Sethuraman

Thanjavur