Reader’s Mail

December 04, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Provide basic amenities at falls

A large number of picnickers visit Mangalam Falls in Pachaimalai under the control of Forest Department in Thuraiyur range in Tiruchi district. About 80 concrete steps lead down to the falls but they do not have safety railings. There are no barricades at the falls, too. The rock is slippery and many people often slip and fall. A small change room for women is available but it has no roof, no door and no steps to reach it. There are no toilets in the place. But the Forest Department collects entry charge. I request the Forest and Tourism departments to provide basic amenities and ensure safety of visitors to the falls.

Saravanan Natesan,

Puthanampatti

Outsourcing will not help The recent Government order restricting recruitment of workers for solid waste management would not help solve the most complex problem in urban local bodies. The extended areas and the old Tiruchi Corporation limits are already facing shortage of staff on field and supervisory levels. As per a report published in these columns, there is a move to outsource agencies or self-help groups for collection, segregation and recycling of solid waste which is increasing by the day. Outsourcing has not been found successful in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and other places. With less staff, it is feared that hygienic conditions in the city would be further affected.

V. Ganapathy,

Tiruchi

Aavin’s attitude

This has reference to the news item ‘Tiruchi Aavin responsible for ₹1.62 crore loss’ (Nov. 25). It is shocking to learn about the administrator’s carelessness in dealing with a product which is consumed by a majority of the public. Of late, the quality of milk is deteriorating and frequently turning sour quickly. Deliveries are delayed and the dealer attributes it to delay from the Aavin. Previously milk was delivered to houses both in the morning and evening. Few years ago, they stopped the evening delivery and started delivering both the supplies in the morning itself, without reducing the service charge. As the milk quickly becomes sour, even if it is kept in refrigerator, it cannot be procured in advance for early morning usage. This attitude has paved the way for mushroom growth of private milk depots and suppliers. If Aavin administrators and dealers are not going to change their attitude, private milk suppliers will have a field day.

P.K. Raman,

Ayyappa Nagar

Maintain cables properly

Loosely hanging wires of cable TV operators and other service providers from lamp post and trees pose a major threat to road users. The cables could get cut by passing goods vehicles or may snap during strong wind. In some places, snapped cables are found lying on footpaths and streets. Pedestrians and motorists could get entangled in these wires. The service providers should maintain the cables properly and ensure that they do not dangle on streets and pavements.

M.A. Aleem,

Tiruchi

No safety

Roadside and mobile eateries place their tables and even gas cylinders used for cooking along roads in various places, including residential areas such as Warners Road in Tiruchi, without following any safety precautions. Only recently a helium cylinder used for filling balloons burst near Main Guard Gate. The authorities should ensure that such incidents do not recur due to unsafe practices.

S. Raghavan,

Cantonment

The toor dal supplied to ration card holders in a ration shop was found to be deep yellow in colour. When I examined it on being shown by a friend, my hands turned yellow and I had to wash it off with soap and water. The authorities should send such dal for examination and ensure that there is no adulteration.

T.M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

More trains needed

Only four regular trains are running from Chennai via Kumbakonam and Thanjavur. But this is not adequate to meet the requirement of Kumbakonam residents. A Corporation now, it needs more trains on the main line. The residents will be happy if the authorities consider operating a daily train service to Chennai from Kumbakonam.

S. Krishnan,

Thippirajapuram

Stray dog menace

Stray dogs pose a menace on Thanjavur Medical College Hospital campus, posing a threat to patients. Thanjavur Corporation should launch a sterilisation drive to check the stray dog population. The hospital authorities too should take it up with the Corporation. I hope both will act swiftly to end the menace.

S. Sethuraman

Thanjavur

In Thippirajapuram packs of stray dogs wander about the streets. The most-affected are those who take regular walking around the four streets in the early morning. Moreover , children playing on the street run the risk of being bitten by the stray dogs. The continuous barking of these dogs during night hours gives us a horrid time. Will the civic authorities do the needful?

R. Pichumani,

Thippirajapuram