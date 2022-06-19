Readers Mail

New map needed

Extension of the area of the Tiruchi Corporation from 60 to 65 wards and the number of zones from four to five warrants a new map for the civic body. It would be very useful if the Corporation can come out with a map encompassing the existing zones of Srirangam, K.Abhishekapuram, Ponmalai and Ariyamangalam, and the new Thiruverambur zone, for the benefit of residents as well as visitors to the city.

V. Ganapathy,

Thillai Nagar

Enforce stoppage

City buses do not stop at the designated spot close to Palakkarai subway opposite to Joseph Eye Hospital. The buses stop at the curve, instead, causing difficulties for other vehicles to overtake. The risk of accidents could be prevented if this aspect is addressed.

S. Raghavan,

Cantonment

Stringent measures needed

Service roads in Tiruchi remain largely encroached by roadside vendors doing business in pushcarts, apart from rampant and indiscriminate parking of vehicles by the workforce employed in the shops. In the absence of service roads along the stretch from Palpannai to Tiruverumbur, motorists find themselves forced to ride in the opposite direction, resulting in frequent accidents. One way traffic is not enforced even in busy areas such as NSB Road and Big Bazaar Street. The authorities need to step in and take stringent measures.

S. Manoharan,

Ariyamangalam

Abysmal conditions

Abysmal conditions prevail in East Boulevard road upto market and beyond. Mounds of vegetable wastes on the roadsides cause a stink, and many a motorist could be found flouting road rules. Despite the conditions being reported in the media, the civic body has not taken any decisive action.

T.M. Ranganathan,

Srirangam

CCTV installation ideal

CCTV installation to control over-speeding on Tiruchi roads will be an ideal move. Also, installation of speed guns at vantage points, for number plate recognition, along arterial roads will help in initiating prompt action against violators. Accidents can be prevented by enforcing speed restriction norms.

A.V. Narayanan,

Thillai Nagar

Street dog menace

Letting unvaccinated street dogs to loiter in large numbers is a risk for residents. Regular sterilisation of the dogs along with administration of vaccines is of utmost importance to prevent occurrence of rabies. The functioning of Animal birth control centres could well be complemented with a helpline number to report dog menace in the city.

M.A. Aleem,

Tiruchi

Establish multi-purpose stadium

People of all age groups are interested in sports activities in Adirampattinam and surrounding areas. Regional-level cricket, football and volleyball tournaments are organised annually by voluntary groups involving school and college students in large numbers. The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) could consider establishing a multipurpose stadium with coaching facilities to fine-tune the sporting talents of the students.

A. Haja Abdul Khader,

Adirampattinam