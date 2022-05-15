Reader’s Mail

Better execution needed

While the desilting operation in Kudamurutti river ahead of release of water from Mettur dam is appreciable, scientific execution will be more effective cost-wise as well. There are spots where vegetation on islets along the eastern bank has not been cleared. Excavated soil dumped on the western bank will again cause siltation in the river when there is rain. Instead, the earthen bund can be covered with coconut fibre geotextile with different mesh sizes. When Vetiver slips are planted with coir fibre, it is found to be more effective in controlling the soil erosion. This practice is followed in Kerala successfully.

V. Sundararaju

Srinivasa Nagar South

Relay roads

Condition of roads in Tiruchi has deteriorated due to the underground drainage works. Public are affected a lot at Salai Road, Puthur Road near Aruna Theatre, Thennur High Road, Thillai Nagar Cross Road, West Boulevard Road and many other arterial thoroughfares. The damaged roads must be relaid immediately by the civic body for the safety of the public.

M. Kunchithapatham,

Woraiyur

Install speed-breakers

A new culvert and new overbridge near Poovalur Electricity Board office along Tiruchi -Ariyalur highway is causing hardship to road users. Speed breakers, in accordance with the guidelines and standards of the Indian Road Congress, must be laid here to prevent accidents. The Highways department should install indicators of road directions and reflector symbols to help the drivers.

M. Raja,

Tiruchi

Fire station needed

A fire station has been a long-pending demand of the people of Adirampattinam, which has been upgraded to a municipality. In the event of any accident, fire department teams have to be rushed either from Pattukkottai or Peravurani.

A. Haja Abdul Khader

Adirampattinam

Lighting missing

After the construction of Kallanai bridge, most of the vehicles bound for Tiruchi, Karur and Salem go through Tiruvaiyaru. The road has been relaid well, but it is dark at night between Tiruvaiyaru to Tiruchi. There are fears of safety for families travelling in private vehicles after dark. Also, drivers face the ignominy of running over cats and dogs that cross the road with several bends. So lighting is needed here.

S. Krishnan,

Thippirajapuram