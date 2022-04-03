Readers Mail

The damaged stretch passing through Chithoor hamlet on Pachamalai hills in Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Road in bad shape

The damaged condition of road in Chithoor hamlet in Thenpuranadu panchayat on Pachamali hills causes difficulties for residents. A three-kilometre stretch of road from Top Sengattupatti to Solamathi via Chithoor and Government Higher Secondary School needs to be strengthened and cleared of vegetation. Drivers of public transport buses dread the potholes, pits, gravel erosion and sand erosion along the stretch. Rectification of the stretch will be of immense help to students who walk to the school from home.

Saravanan Natesan,

Puthanampatti

Health hazard

The perennial problem of garbage accumulation and sewage discharge into the storm water drain at Seshadripuram (VII Ward), Srirangam, has not been addressed for long. The storm water system has not been cleaned for several months, resulting in accumulation of plastic and other wastes. Sewage water released by a section of residents adds to the problem. Unauthorised ramps constructed in front of many houses have also turned into an obstructing factor. There being a threat of health hazard, the civic body has to step in promptly to clear the storm water drainage.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan

Tiruchi

Fix light reflectors

The need for light reflectors on new barricades along Amma Mandapam has become a felt need, due to accidents in the recent past. Without the reflectors, motorists face the ignominy of crashing on the barricades during night hours.

T.M. Ranganathan,

Srirangam

Expedite repair work

The slow progress of repair work on the stretch of road between Peruvallanallur and Tiruchi-Ariyalur highway is causing inconvenience to road users. Students of Government Arts and Science college, Kumulur, use this road. Buses take a different route causing time delay, much to the chagrin of commuters. The travelling public, especially students, expect the authorities to expedite the repair work.

M. Raja,

Tiruchi

No space on road

Indiscrimnate parking of two-wheelers along Pattabiraman Street has causes hardship to motorists. The street has become a hub for sale of second-hand two-wheelers, due to which the remaining carriage space is adeqaute only for one-way movement of vehicles. Motorists want a solution to this problem.

S. Raghavan,

Cantonment

Laudable advice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice to students to celebrate examinations as festival and prepare themselves mentally to wipe out stress, strain, depression and despair is a laudable step which will improve their self-confidence. Students ought to realise that examinations foster the spirit of healthy competition, thereby sharpening their horizon of knowledge.

R. Pichumani,

Thippirajapuram

Genuine demand

The demand of railway users Association that Villupuram-Thanjavur double line work should be completed early is genuine. The demand has to be fulfilled at the earliest since the survey for double line work was completed one-and-a-half year ago.

S. Sethuraman

Thanjavur