Readers’ Mail

No water in tanks

Thousands of devotees will take part in ‘poochorithal’ festival at the Mariamman Temple in Samayapuram on Sundays during the Tamil month of Panguni. Many alight at the bus stops on either side of the Tiruchi-Chennai highway to proceed to the temple. At both bus stops, drinking water tanks were installed for the devotees. But both the tanks are not functional for reasons best known to the authorities. There is no water supply to the tanks. I request the authorities to ensure that the tanks are filled with drinking water.

Saravanan Natesan,

Puthanampatti

Bursting of crackers

Bursting of crackers during marriage processions, funerals and political rallies cause much disturbance to the general public. The authorities should put an end to such practice which cause both noise and air pollution.

T.M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

No sale of Gangajal

The devotees who are unable to undertake Kasiyatra would perform puja with the sanctified Gangajal even at home and temple premises. The faithful used to purchase the Gangajal water bottles sold at the Head Post Office situated near Mahamaham Tank. But, in recent months, the sale of Gangajal has stopped at the postal outlets. Devotees are being told that the office has run out of stock. The postal authorities should initiate steps to ensure adequate stock.

M. Baluswamy

Kumbakonam

Start more medical colleges

The cost of medical education in private colleges in India is very high and the aspirants outnumber MBBS seats available. Hence, the State governments need to frame policies to increase private investment to set up more medical institutes in order to provide quality education at affordable cost.

R. Pichumani,

Thippirajapuram