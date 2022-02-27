READERS MAIL

Condition of road

Overgrowth of Prosopis juliflora (karuvelam trees) on the roadside at a few places along the stretch connecting Ammapatti Mariamman Temple with Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway causes hardship to motorists. The Thuraiyur panchayat union is requested to remove the trees and take steps to blacktop this road.

Saravanan Natesan,

Puthanampatti

Desilt waterbodies

Waterbodies in delta districts must be desilted before April every year. The system introduced by late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi for sanction of funds for the purpose during January must be revived so that free flow of water is not hindered when the Mettur dam is opened for irrigation.

S. Sethuraman,

Thanjavur

The travelling public wonder why the Southern Railway has not factored in the aspirations of the people in delta districts for operation of express train following the completion of gauge conversion work between Karaikudi and Tiruvarur via Pattukkottai. By operating express trains to Chennai on a daily basis, the Southern Railway could also generate good revenue.

M. Guhan,

Pattukkottai