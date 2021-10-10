Readers Mail

Damaged pole

A damaged utility pole of TANGEDCO on Musleem Street at Sirugudi village in Mannachanallur taluk poses grave risk to residents. The basement of the pole has worn out and has been in that conditon for long. The local residents have been asking for its replacement, but TANGEDCO officials are yet to take action on the complaints. The locals, on their part, have provided temporary support to the utility pole with ropes to stave off any untoward incident. The authorites concerned must desist from delaying any further in order to prevent danger to the residents.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Vaccination crucial

Vaccinations against COVID-19 are safe and it is crucial for every citien to take part in immunisation camps. The vaccines have proven to be effective in reducing one’s probability of contractingthe infection. The body of a vaccinated person is better prepared to shield off more viruses by making the immune system stronger. Protecting oneself also means safeguarding others around. Rumours about the vaccine are unfounded. Getting vaccinated is safe also because one does not get seriously ill by contracting the COVID-19 virus in future. By getting fully vaccinated, people can get back to their vocations by following the standard operating procedures: wearing of mask, maintaining personal distancing, washing hands frequently, and following respiratory etiquette.

M.A. Aleem

Tiruchi

Frequent outages

Frequent power outages Of have become frequent, much to the chagrin of consumers. There are fears that shortage of coal both in power-generating stations of TNEB as also private entities selling power to Tangedco could cause hassles. This was not the case six months ago. The public ought to be informed about the reasons for the failure of TNEB to address the problem.

T.M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

Preserve wharfs

This refers to the news item 'ASI to renovate World War I memorial arch near Lalgudi', (The Hindu, October 5). It is gratifying to read that ASI has taken up renovation of the War memorial arch at Keela Valadi. There are other monuments of historical importance dating back to the Naicker period in Rockfort City lying in neglect including the wharfs at Odathurai and Thillai Nayakan Ghat that were constructed during the 17th Century. The lime mortar has given away exposing the broken brick structures and a few iron rings used to fasten the boats. These were in use until the early nineties for operating boats between Tiruchi and Srirangam as Mettur Dam was constructed only after then. The ASI would do well to preserve the two monuments of historical importance and pride for Tiruchi in right earnest.

A.V. Narayanan

Thillainagar

Deplorable condition

Stretches of the road on Sannathi Street near Perumal Koil and at the northern end of east agraharam at Thippirajapuram are in a deplorable condition with much water-logging in potholes. The damaged road causes a lot of inconvenience to people visiting Perumal and Siva temples. It is a pity that no effort was taken to re-lay the road for years despite umpteen appeals by the affected public. Moreover, these stretches full of the stagnated water become the breeding centre of mosquitoes, which pose a health hazard.

The lack of proper drainage is one of the factors for the sorry state of affairs. The onus is on the local body to set right the road promptly in the interests of the general public visiting the two temples.

R. Pichumani

Thippirajapuram

Cover device cost

Health insurance ought to cover the cost of behind-the- ear device as well for hearing impaired people. Tamil Nadu being a pioneer in solving issues pertaining to differently abled people must take the lead in addresing the problem of people suffering from severe hearing loss that would require them to wear high-decibel devices of international brand.

V. Srinivasan

Thiruppanandal