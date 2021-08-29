Readers Mail

Unsafe bridge

In the absence of guard rails, the narrow bridge connecting Kulumayi Amman Temple with the embankment of Kudamuritti is unsafe for devotees, especially children and senior citizens. A wider bridge for easy passage of four-wheelers is a dire need. Authorities must ensure that construction work is initiated at the earliest.

S.R. Mahesh

Bharati Nagar

Relay road

Though the work on laying of pipelines for underground drainage system was completed two years ago at Arul Murugan Garden locality, the dug up portion of the road has not been black-topped.

Residents have been inconvenienced by the condition of the road, particularly on rainy days. Motorists unfamiliar with the road lose balance and sustain injuries during night hours in the absence of street lights. The stink emanating from the drains and the mosquito problem has made matters worse at a time when there are fears of a third wave of COVID-19 outbreak. Residents are disappointed as their repeated representations have gone in vain.

S. Gopikrisnan

Srirangam

Commendable greenery

Greenery created by residents of Vairichettipalayam in Tiruchi district is commendable. The authorities could as well encourage such activities to increase green cover by projecting the village as an example worthy of emulation.

V. Sundararaju

Srinivasanagar South

Rectify road

The poor condition of Konerirajapuram road, about 20 km away from Kumbakonam, is in a bad cndition and has caused consternation among devotees visiting the famous Nataraja Temple in the village. The villagers struggle to drive on the road due to the obstruction caused by protruding granite. The road is in need of immediate rectification.

S. Krishnan

Thipppirajapuram

Make it one way

The narrow Thoppilpillaiyar Kovil Street leading to main Southrampart Road near Old Bus Stand gets clogged when customers of commercial outlets park their vehicles on either side. It is an ordeal for pedestrians to use the stretch where two-way traffic is permitted. The solution could be found by making the stretch a one-way passage.

S. Sethuraman

Thanjavur