Readers Mail

The damaged road along the embankment of the Kudamuritti river needs prompt repairs.

15 August 2021 21:47 IST

Fix damaged stretch

Similar to the strenthening of the road along Uyyakondan Canal, the damaged stretch along the Kudamuritti river also has to be set right. The road being a short-cut to the Collector's Office, strengthening it will pave way for reducing vehicular congestion in the city.

S.R. Mahesh Advertising Advertising

Bharati Nagar

Polythene use

Despite the ban on use of single-use plastic items, restaurants and roadside eateries in the city limits still use the materials for packing hot food items.The buyers get affected by the chemicals generated in the plastic packages that could cause cancer, heart diseases, reproductive problems, Kidney complications, and throat ailments. A crackdown by the authorities concerned is the need of the hour.

V. Sundararaju

Srinivasa Nagar South

Curb two-wheeler entry

Entry of two-wheelers on the fifth platform of Tiruchi Central Bus Stand for crossings between VOC Road and Warners and Lawsons Roads is precipitating the traffic snarls. The platform with bays for buses bound for Karur, Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur districts is already congested and the space crunch reflects in haphazard parking. Passengers feel incovenienced to talk freely or board buses. No entry sign boards need to be placed at both ends of the platform.

M. Sainithii

Cantonment

Utilise water tank

A water tank placed by Karur Municipality on the platform in the Main Bus Stand, where buses bound for Manapparai, Dindigul, Veerappur originate, has been abandoned much to the chagrin of thirsty passengers. The passengers, most of them from poor economic background, are unable to spend money on highly-priced bottled water. The local body has to fix the problem at the earliest.

M. Saikaruna

Karur

Online strain

Online classes during the COVID-19 period, though technologically convenient, causes strain, both physically and mentally, to students. There is no certainty that online learning will equip the students to develop their oral and written skills. Starting in-person classes at the earliest with safeguards will be ideal.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram

Dog menace

Residents of Old Pallivasal Street and surroundings in Railady, Budalur, face the menace of community dogs that feed on wastage of fish and meat stalls. The scramble for the wastage has made the animals fericious, causing fears among the public. Several dogs are also visibly infected with skin problems. Timely action to curb the menace will be to the relief of the public.

M. Sheik Abdullah

Budalur