Readers Mail

Cover manholes

Uncovered manholes pose risk to motorists along the busy Vayalur Road near the Kumaran Nagar bus stop. There have been instances of two-wheeler riders skidding at the spot and injuring themselves. The manholes need to be covered properly at the earliest by the civic body to safeguard precious lives.

S.R. Mahesh

Bharati Nagar

Passengers careless

Bus services have resumed, but despite the threat of COVID-19 infection persisting, most passengers do not take care to wear masks properly or follow social distancing norms. Face masks must be worn by both conductor and driver unfailingly. Bus conductors must be advised not to use their saliva while tearing out tickets and undertaking money transaction with passengers.

M. Raja

Tiruchi

Restore garbage bins

The old system of keeping garbage bins at vantage spots has to be implemented immediately. Else, hoteliers, shopkeepers and other vendors would dump wastes at places of their choice, particularly in vacant plots, along roadsides and in open drainages. The open drainage at Srinivasa Nagar near Eighth Main Road, for instance, is clogged with plastic wastes. Had the garbage bins been installed, the problem could have been avoided.

V. Sundararaju

Srinivasanagar South

Complete UGD work

The work of laying pipes for the underground drainage system in Crawford area has come to a standstill. Residents expect the Corporation to ensure that the work is completed before this year.

M. Nagarajan

Crawford

Defer school opening

Schools must not be opened in a hasty manner since the pandemic has still not abated. The decision on opening of schools has to be put off to next month, and, in the meantime, the government must ensure that all parents are vaccinated.

S. Sethuraman

Thanjavur

Damaged road

Pidari Kulam Road in Kumbakonam has been damaged due to on-going works to construct underground drainage network. The road being the route for Mayiladuthurai, traffic congestions occur. The local administration has to fix the problem in the interests of the travelling public.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram

No bus stop

In the absence of a specified stoppage near the roundabout in Budalur, buses halt at different spots at the interesection, causing inconvenience to passengers. Unexpected stops by buses cause accidents and, hence, authorities have to fix bus stops.

M. Sheik Abdullah

Budalur

NEET timing ideal

The announcement of the date of NEET examination on September 12 has come in as a great relief to students of Tamil Nadu. It was unfortunate that while boasting about its pride of place in the field of education, the government was also vehemently opposing NEET.

R. Pichumani

Thippirajapuram