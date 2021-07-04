Readers Mail

Ridden with potholes

A portion of the road along Top Sengattupatti PHC- Boothakkal Cut Road is ridden with potholes, causing a rough ride for motorists. The potholes along the 200-metre stretch get filled immediately whenever it rains. Residents of Boothakkal, Kelkarai and Solamathi hamlets, in particular, struggle to use the road on rainy days.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Remain on guard

Severity of the second wave of COVID-19 seems to be higher. Though the vaccination drive has infused hope of combating the viral infection, it is also important that those who have taken the jabs keep themselves hydrated, and consume a well-balanced diet that includes vegetables, turmeric, garlic, and seasonal fruits, besides getting at least seven to eight hours of sleep every day for better immunity and go in for light physical exercise. The most important thing to do post-vaccination is to continue wearing masks, regularly washing or sanitising hands, maintaining physical distance, and avoiding crowded places. Also of immense importance is avoiding alcohol and tobacco.

M.A. Aleem

Tiruchi

Shed complacency

Gradual relaxation in lockdown rules should not lead to complacency on the part of the people. The basic three precautionary measures, social distancing, wearing face masks, and sanitising hands, must be continued with all seriousness for a few more months. Unfortunately, transgression of these three basic rules has become evident of late.

S. Raghavan

Cantonment

Open public libraries

Clarity on opening of public libraries after the lifting of several lockdown restrictions would be of utility to the student community and senior citizens. Since buses are allowed to ply, opening of public libraries would be appreciated.

S. Sethuraman

Thanjavur

Sengipatti suitable

Suitability of the second AIIMS for Tamil Nadu at Sengipatti must be explained to the government by local ministers. In fact, Sengipatti was deemed to be the first choice for the first AIIMS, which was eventually alloted to Madurai.

T.M. Ranganathan

Srirangam