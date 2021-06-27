Reader’s Mail

A tilted electric pole on Williams Road at Cantonment in Tiruchi.

Pole poses danger

An electric pole jutting out on Williams Road poses a threat to motorists. Since there is heavy movement of vehicles on the arterial stretch all through the day, it becomes difficult for vehicle users to maneuvere at the spot where the pole is located. The supporting pole has withered and is on the verge of giving away. It will be in the best interests of motorists if the local body acts promptly on the issue.

Cantonment

Prevent pollution

The proposed road along the banks of the Cauvery from Srirangam butterfly park to Mukkombu can lead to pollution along the embankment since people are prone to throwing plastic items and left-over food. Construction of a retaining wall will prevent it. The same problemoccured at Rockfort Teppakulam until it was fenced.

A.V. Narayanan

Thillainagar

Chop leaning trees

While greening intiatives must be encouraged, trees posing danger to human life need to be removed. Such trees cn be seen in Srinivasa Nagar South. At one location, for intance, a coconut tree is tilted towards the main road. Residents in the locality expect the civic authorities to be prompt in removing such trees as is being done by Tangedco.

V. Sundararaju

Srinivasanagar South

Clear chopped branches

The frequent power cuts cause inconvenience to public. The electricity board blames the situation on protruding branches of roadside trees. But then, the board must also make sure that the pruned branches are cleared from the roads. In a recent instance, movement of vehicular traffic was affected for a few days along Amma Mandapam Road due to non-clearance of chopped branches.

T.M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

Inform power cut timings

Of late, power cuts have been causing inconvenience to people in and around Kumbakonam. Though people manage to deal with the situation, they should be informed of the timings of the power cut since students struggle to attend online classes. The question of overload does not arise now as major commercial shops are closed. Residents struggle in the summer heat without proper sleep due to power cuts. The problem must be addressed soon.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram

Shed sense of complacency

India managed to minimise impact of COVID-19 in the first wave, but the sense of complacency among the people was the cause for the severity of the second wave. Safety measures, including wearing of face masks, social distancing and sanitisation, were not followed seriously. Through lockdown relaxations are being announced, it is imperative for the people to follow the precautionary measures strictly. The Corporation must resume sanitisation of places of public confluence like it did during the first wave of pandemic.

S. Raghavan

Cantonment