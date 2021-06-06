Readers Mail

06 June 2021 19:57 IST

Worn out stretch

The stretch of road between Silayur and Nesakulam hamlets on Pachamalai hills has been in a worn out condition for long.

Erosion of gravel and presence of pot holes make the stretch a nightmare for vehicle users. The width of the road that has become narrow due to overgrowth of vegetation on the sides is not sufficient for passage of buses and lorries.

During night hours, the plight of vehicle users become worse. Drivers of buses operated by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation struggle to drive along the damaged stretch. The onus is on the authorities of Thuraiyur Panchayat Union to take remedial measures at the earliest.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Lockdown relaxation a necessity

Relaxation of lockdown is a necessity to save the livelihood of daily workers and for making available essentials. The impact of job losses is huge and the government’s assistance does not mitigate the hardships of the families of daily labourers. Due to difficulties in getting essentials, the patience of people, in general, is wearing thin. The state must desist from overdoing the lockdown approach.

T.M. Ranganathan

Srirangam

II

The bold move of the Government to clamp complete lockdown for two weeks and the Chief Minister's appeal to the people to share the responsibility in the fight against COVID-19 seems to have paid good dividends.

However, complete lockdown for an indefinite period can not be a permanent solution as it can wreak havoc on the economy and hurt the livelihood of many sections of people.

The people have to realise their responsibility of obeying the rules of the government and comply fully with COVID-19 protocols to win over the pandemic.

R. Pichumani

Thippirajapuram

ATM required

In the absence of an SBI branch and a ATM at Budalur, a taluk headquarters, large number of pensioners residing in the this town and surroundings are required to travel to Tirukattupalli, Vallam and Thanjavur to operate their accounts.

Considering the COVID-19 restrictions, installation of an ATM, either static or mobile, at a prominent place in Budalur will be of immense utility for senior citizens.

M. Sheik Abdullah

Budalur

Install speed breakers

There is a dire need for speed breakers at North Agaharam along the Mannaragudi Main Road in Thippirajapuram near Kumbakonam.

The ever-busy road teems with cars, two-wheelers and heavy vehicles, and the absence of speed breakers exposes vehicle users to the risk of accidents.

Three speed-breakers, with prominent sign-boards, are necessary to prevent rash driving

This has been a long-time requirement of the public in Thippirajapuram.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram