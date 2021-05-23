Readers Mail

Worn-out stretch

A damaged stretch of road linking Kinathoor and Silaiyur hamlets in Vannadu Panchayat of Pachamalai Hills causes daily discomfort for vehicle users. The road has not been re-laid for years and vegetation on the sides have shrunk the width, hindering movement of buses and lorries.

As farmers on the hills are mostly dependent on two-wheelers to transport their produce, the residents of these hamlets look for black-topping of the damaged stretch to a length of about two kilometres.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Curb pig menace

The population of pig has been on the rise in Bharathi Nagar, Kumaran Nagar and Srinivasa Nagar residential areas. The movement of the pigs across roads frighten motorists and pedestrians. Overgrowth of bushes in vacant plots provide the pigs an ideal environment for breeding. The presence of pigs is a major reason for mosquito menace. An urgent response on the part of the city corporation is necessary to prevent outbreak of epidemics. Officials have a responsibility to act on the repeated representations.

V. Sundararaju

Srinivasanagar South

Restore milk quality

As regards the new scheme launched by Aavin, procuring additional one lakh litres from farmers will hardly make any difference unless all forms of adulteration is checked before it is supplied to customers. People are now more concerned about the quality of milk. An analysis needs to be made to determine if there is an erosion in customer base. While the Chief Minister’s announcement on reduction in the cost of milk is appreciable, the quality factor needs to be addressed. For, milk is a vital commodity that has a direct bearing on the health of the people.

J. Eden Alexander

Thanjavur

Credit relief to bank account

In the midst of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, it would be prudent for the government to credit the relief amount of ₹2,000 directly into the bank account of eligible family card holders.

Else, the crowding at fair price shops could lead to further spread of the pandemic. The State Government also ought to toe the line of the Centre for transferring benefits of welfare schemes to the targeted beneficiaries.

S. Krishnan

Thippirajapuram