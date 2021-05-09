Readers Mail

09 May 2021 20:02 IST

Set right damaged stretch

The damaged stretch of road to Maruthai hamlet on Pachamalai hills warrants prompt attention of the district authorities. The stretch to an extent of over two kilometres has been in a poor condition for long. The road being narrow, motorists fear being knocked down when heavy vehicles pass by.

Farmers who struggle every day to transport their produce expect the authorities to respond without delay in consideration of their plight.

Advertising

Advertising

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Vaccination during Ramzan

Many Islamic scholars have ruled that being vaccinated for COVID-19 will not invalidate the fast in the month of Ramzan, reasoning out that it is administered as an injection and not orally or nasally. Prominent international Islamic academies have also declared that the COVID-19 vaccines in use do not contain prohibited animals or human derivatives and are permissible in Islam. This implies COVID-19 vaccines are halal. Vaccination of eligible individuals should be encouraged during Ramzan.

M.A. Aleem

Tiruchi

Lax adherence

In the era of globalisation, most of the people live in apartments. But, the residents are not doing enough to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures to prevent spread of COVID. In many apartments, sanitisers are not kept at the gate, and wearing of masks is not insisted upon for people delivering newspapers, milk, postal materials and gas cylinders.

M. Raja

Tiruchi

Follow safety protocol

Though COVID-19 is a dreadful virus, prevention of the infection is affordable. Technology and money matter little for preventing the pandemic; a strong resolve to follow the safety protocol is what matters. People ought to realise that their carelessness affects unsuspecting people around. One should follow the safety norms on own volition and not wait for forcible enforcement.

S. Raghavan

Cantonment

Counselling required

Despite strong measures being taken by the Centre and States to overcome the crisis caused by the second wave of COVID-19, patients are apparently disheartened mostly due to baseless rumours. Efficiency of vaccines in use have been proved. The immediate need is counselling of COVID patients to instil confidence and courage.

R. Pichumani

Thippirajapuram

Eliminate middlemen

As in passport offices where trained ex-servicemen help applicants to fill in forms for a nominal fee, the government must make similar arrangement for the convenience of the public in the offices of Regional Transport Offices. Only then can the role of middlemen be eliminated.

This kind of transparency is bound to boost public confidence in the Government administration.

P. Kaliannan

Tiruchi