Readers Mail

Amenities inadequate

For the devotees visiting Samayapuram Arulmigu Mariamman Temple in large numbers, basic amenities have not been adequate. Though the hundi collections are huge, the devotees struggle due to paucity of rest rooms and drinking water facilities. Much to the chagrin of pilgrims, water tanks at stoppages for mofussil buses on either side of the national highway have been in a state of disuse for a long period. It would bode well for National Highways Authority of India to rectify the shortcomings at the earliest.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Stick to safety protocol

It has become imperative for voters to wear face masks due to the risks caused by the second wave of COVID-19 infection. Voters must not hesitate to go through thermal screening and make it a point to use sanitisers. People need to make sure that there is no crowding at polling stations, and unfailingly use gloves to exercise their franchise in the electronic voting machine. While it is indeed the responsibility of citizens to cast votes without fail in a democracy, it is equally important to minimise risks to others and oneself.

M.A. Aleem

Tiruchi

Make masks mandatory

It is apparent that the Election Commission and local administrations are making elaborate arrangements to protect the people from COVID-19 infection during the poll process. Face masks must be made mandatory and the Election Commission must arrange for enough number of hand sanitisers and gloves at polling booths.

S. Krishnan

Thipppirajapuram

Hazardous dump

Garbage dumped nears the transformer close to the church near the railway junction could turn hazardous during peak summer season. Accidental fire caused by the soaring temperature could cause damage to the transformer. The local body has to take remedial steps with a sense of accountability.

K. Suresh Babu

Raja Colony

Welcome step

This refers to the news item under the caption ‘Freight operations begin at Mannargudi’ (The Hindu March 24). It is a welcome measure though much delayed. For the freight operation is taking place a decade after start of passenger services. Since the largest quantity of paddy procured in Tiruvarur district is from Mannaragudi area, there will be substantial revenue generation for the railways. Also, the inward movement of fertilizers and pesticides has been made easy. A need has arisen for the railways to make sufficient fund allotment for improving basic amenities at Mannargudi railway Station.

S. Sethuraman

Thanjavur