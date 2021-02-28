Readers Mail

Damaged stretch

Residents of Kovathakudi village near Manachanallur are subjected to daily inconvenience due to the poor condition of a two-km stretch of road till Eachampatti village. Overgrown vegetation on the sides has shrunk the width of the road which is already riddled with potholes.

An asphalt road along the stretch has been a long felt need of the villagers.

Saravanan Natesan

Puthanampatti

Follow directives

Directives of the Election Commission of India for conduct of public meeting must be strictly adhered to, at a juncture where vulnerable States are struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemi impact.

The guidelines issued for the conduct of Assembly elections in Bihar ought to be adopted in Tamil Nadu, particularly with respect to extending postal ballot facility to electors with disabilities, people above the age of 80 years, those employed in notified essential services and those who are COVID-19 positive.

Use of face mask, sanitizer, thermal scanners, gloves, and face shield must be optimised and social distancing norms should be adhered to. Hand gloves must be provided to all electors for signing on the voter register and pressing the button in the electronic voting machines (EVM) for voting.

M. A. Aleem

Tiruchi Garbage dump

The roadside behind The Periyar Teacher training Institute near Essar Sign Industries has turned untidy because of the dumping of garbage. The garbage gets spilled on the road when cattle rummage around it. As the location is being used as a urinal, it has become a health hazard for residents of apartment complexes in the vicinity.

K. Kapil Raj

TiruchiRestore doorstep service

The door-to-door collection of garbage has not worked in Tiruchi Corporation area, as the required extent of cooperation from the side of the workers has been lacking. The city corporation had recently announced that garbage from large generators will not be collected from their door steps from the start of March. This has resulted in garbage being discarded on the roadsides. The civic body has to issue fresh instructions to the workers to avoid causing inconvenience to the common public.

Thirumeni. J

Cantonment

Curb dog menace

Number of street dogs seems to be on the rise across the city. For instance, the menace is quite apparent near the main gate of the District Court complex. The situation warrants prompt action by the authorities concerned.

M. Raja

Tiruchi

Expedite subway construction

There is an urgent need for construction of the underground subway across Chennai Bypass Road for the convenience of motorists from Srirangam and Tiruvanaikovil who are bound for Kallanai along the Kumbakonathan Salai.

A box-type culvert subway would be of help for movement of two-wheelers and light vehicles.

V. Rajagopalan

Srirangam

Operate exclusive counters

It would be prudent for NHAI to advise concessionaires at the toll plazas to have exclusive counters for Fastag users. Such a step is necessary to prevent line-up of vehicles at the toll plazas.

P. K. Raman

Ayyappa

Nagar

Remove air horns

Rampant use of air horn has caused severe discomfort to the public. There are instances of two-wheeler riders losing balance due to the abrupt noise of the air horns. Air horns need to be removed from vehicles to control noise pollution and prevent accidents.

G. Srinivas

Tiruvanaikoil

Restore sanitiser machines

Sanitiser machines that were earlier placed by the Karur municipality at the bus stand are no longer seen. With the scale of COVID pandemic rising again in Maharashtra and Kerala, the machines must be restored in the interests of the public.

M. Saikaruna

Karur